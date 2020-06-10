x
Crime

Woman wanted for assaulting fast food workers over incorrect order

One of the workers was hit with an object thrown by the woman and ended up with a cut to their head.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help identifying a woman accused of assaulting fast food workers over an incorrect order. It happened back in August at the McDonald's at 7229 East Washington Street. 

Witness said a woman came into the business upset over an incorrect drive-thru order and began yelling at the workers. Her anger escalated and she then began throwing stuff at the workers. One of the employees was hit and had a cut to her head.

Police were called, but the woman left before they arrived. Police have released several images of the woman and her car in the hopes of identifying her. 

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). 