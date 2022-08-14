Woman walking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

Police said the woman was hit near 32nd Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving pedestrian on the city's northeast side Saturday night.

Police said a woman was walking in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.

Investigators have not shared a description of the striking vehicle, and authorities have not shared the dead woman's name.

If you have information about the incident, you can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.