Woman shot while driving in Lafayette

Police said the shooting happened Friday around 2 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Lafayette overnight.

Police said the woman was driving in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38, Friday around 2 a.m. when she was shot in the back.

The woman told police a person in an unknown vehicle started shooting at her vehicle, but police said their investigation has revealed the shooting was not random.

The woman was treated and released from a local hospital.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.