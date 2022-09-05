1 dead after shooting in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is dead after police said she was shot in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot Sunday night.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, just west of Interstate 65, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Casey Marie Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries.
Police said a man in a red shirt, gray hoodie and khaki shorts was seen running from the area.
Police said the shooting was not random, and the victim was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-78-CRIME or 765-807-1200.
What other people are reading:
- Teen killed in Shelby County crash
- 1 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Indy's south side
- 16-year-old girl wounded in east Indianapolis shooting Sunday morning
- Case of missing Indianapolis woman to be featured on discovery+ show
- Florida 3-year-old goes viral in photos with her 'Creepy Chloe' baby doll
- Body found of child matching description of missing Plainfield girl
- Westfield road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
- Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds