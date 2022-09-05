1 dead after shooting in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

Police said a 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot Sunday night.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is dead after police said she was shot in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive, just west of Interstate 65, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Officers arrived and found 33-year-old Casey Marie Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound. She died from her injuries.

Police said a man in a red shirt, gray hoodie and khaki shorts was seen running from the area.

Police said the shooting was not random, and the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-78-CRIME or 765-807-1200.