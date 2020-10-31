Woman shot, killed at northeast side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Saturday.
Investigators say she was shot outside of a unit on Jamestown Court in the Pangea Prairie Apartments at the corner of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue on Indy's northeast side shortly before 4 a.m.
Police have not shared the woman's name.
They say she was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
A moving truck was parked near the area where the shooting occurred.
Detectives have shared no suspect information.
Check back for updates.