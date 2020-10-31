Woman shot, killed at northeast side apartment complex

Police say the dead woman was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Saturday.

Investigators say she was shot outside of a unit on Jamestown Court in the Pangea Prairie Apartments at the corner of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue on Indy's northeast side shortly before 4 a.m.

Police have not shared the woman's name.

They say she was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A moving truck was parked near the area where the shooting occurred.

Detectives have shared no suspect information.

#Update from IMPD: Adult female was shot outside of apartments near 46th & Arlington, pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info at this time. They add the victim was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was killed. @WTHRcom @DustinGroveTV pic.twitter.com/2xELjUzYrR — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) October 31, 2020