Crime

Woman shot, killed at northeast side apartment complex

Police say the dead woman was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was shot.
Credit: Joe Fenton/WTHR
IMPD investigates the deadly shooting of a woman on Jamestown Ct. early Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead early Saturday.

Investigators say she was shot outside of a unit on Jamestown Court in the Pangea Prairie Apartments at the corner of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue on Indy's northeast side shortly before 4 a.m.

Police have not shared the woman's name.

They say she was in the process of moving into an apartment when she was shot. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

A moving truck was parked near the area where the shooting occurred.

Detectives have shared no suspect information.  

Check back for updates.

