Woman shot at business on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot at a business on the north side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.
Police responded to a report of a person shot near 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue around 3:30 p.m.
Witnesses told 13News the woman shot was hit by a stray bullet at a business.
Police told 13News the woman is in fair condition.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.