Woman shot at business on Indy's north side

The shooting happened Monday near 71st Street and Keystone Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot at a business on the north side of Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a person shot near 71st Street and North Keystone Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses told 13News the woman shot was hit by a stray bullet at a business.

Police told 13News the woman is in fair condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.