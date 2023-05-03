Woman shoots man after he allegedly hit, charged at her inside a semi truck in Tippecanoe County

Authorities are investigating a situation where a man reportedly hit and shoved his girlfriend as she drove a semi on an Indiana interstate.

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities in Tippecanoe County are investigating after a woman, who was allegedly hit and thrown by her boyfriend while she was driving a semi on the interstate, shot him after he reportedly charged at her early Wednesday morning.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible domestic disturbance on Interstate 65, near the 167 mile-marker, around 1:15 a.m. on May 3.

A boyfriend and girlfriend truck driving team were reportedly involved in an argument, and the boyfriend allegedly hit the woman in the head while she was driving the semi-tractor trailer.

Authorities believe the woman stopped the truck, at which point the boyfriend allegedly threw her out of the driver seat and into the sleeper area of the semi.

The boyfriend then drove the semi a short distance and pulled over. Once stopped, he allegedly charged at her in the back of the semi.

Police believe the woman shot the man as he charged.

The boyfriend was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation by the detective division of the sheriff’s office.