Woman seriously injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities in Anderson are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left a woman injured.

Police were called to a local hospital emergency room Saturday afternoon where the victim had arrived with a gunshot wound. A department spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable condition.

The spokesperson said she gave officers a statement, which led them to further investigate at a home in the 2200 block of West 28th Street.

Officers have been searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting.