Woman seeks answers in Indy hit-and-run crash that left son badly injured

Maxine Stokes says her son, Markeeth, has beaten the odds in his recovery so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Everything changed for Maxine Stokes and her family on November 9, 2022.

Her her son, Markeeth, got out of his car and was critically hurt in a crash on Interstate 70.

"The person he was in a car accident with, he went to check on him. A car came barreling through there and hit my son and put him in the path of another car, who hit my son," Maxine said.

She said she didn't believe it when she got the call about his condition. After seeing him, she felt a whirlwind of emotions.

"I'm proud of him," Maxine said. "At first, I was mad. I was like 'why didn't you stay in the car' but at the same time, I'm glad he didn't stay in the car. He was doing what I raised him to do."

After the wreck, doctors said things looked grim, but so far, the 27-year-old father of 2 girls has beaten all the odds.

"He responds. He blinks twice for yes, once for no. He will give you a thumbs up and squeeze your hand," Maxine said.

She hasn't gone to work since the accident. Markeeth's frequent hospital stays mean she's constantly going back and forth to the hospital. Her husband works day and night so she doesn't have to.

"It's a struggle, but we make it work. My mind is focused on my son. I'm not good to no one else when I have to take care of my son," she said.

As Markeeth continues to recover, Maxine said they're still waiting for answers.

"I want to know who hit my son. I forgive them. It was an accident, I understand, but I want to know who hit my son," said Maxine.

Even through all of the struggles, his family said they've still got a lot to be thankful for.

"He's a fighter," Maxine said. "When my son got hit by those two cars and he hit that pavement, God could have taken him away, but he didn't. He left him here for a reason."

13News reached out the Indianapolis State Police for an update on their investigation but have not heard back yet.