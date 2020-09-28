Woman pleads not guilty, denied bail over Trump ricin letter

A Buffalo federal magistrate judge denied bail for Pascale Ferrier, of suburban Montreal. He says she is a continuing threat to the president and others.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Canadian woman charged with threatening President Donald Trump's life by mailing a package containing ricin has been ordered held without bail.

A Buffalo federal magistrate judge denied bail for Pascale Ferrier, of suburban Montreal. He says she is a continuing threat to the president and others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Lynch said she confessed at a border crossing between Ontario and Buffalo that she was the person who was wanted for mailing the ricin-laden envelope to Trump.

It was intercepted as part of routine screening of the president's mail.

Her lawyer entered a not-guilty plea for her to a Washington D.C. indictment.

According to the affidavit filed by an FBI agent, Ferrier had a loaded firearm, ammunition and a knife while trying to cross into the United States. The criminal complaint stated Ferrier told officers she was wanted by the FBI.

The U.S. Secret Service intercepted the letter addressed to President Donald Trump after discovering a white powdery substance.

A passage from the letter stated in the affidavit allegedly said:

“…I found a new name for you: 'The Ugly Tyrant Clown' I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then [sic] I don’t want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a 'Special Gift' for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. 'Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.'”

#UPDATE: Court documents reveal part of the poisoned letter that Pascale Ferrier sent to President Trump includes calling him an “ugly tyrant clown” and that if the poison doesn't work, she'll try another.

https://t.co/F3uNku6r7n — WGRZ (@WGRZ) September 22, 2020

While submitting the letter for forensic examination the FBI became aware of six other similar letters containing ricin sent to officials in Texas. The other letters had similar language to the one sent to President Trump. They were addressed to officials at facilities where Ferrier was incarcerated in 2019.