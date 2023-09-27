3 arrested for alleged plot to bring drugs into Bartholomew County Jail

A woman and two male inmates were arrested for allegedly leaving drugs outside the county courthouse to be picked up during inmate transport to court.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three people from Columbus were arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to traffic drugs into the Bartholomew County Jail.

Investigators with the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office allege a 26-year-old woman placed suboxone on the grounds of the county courthouse, under the direction of a 31-year-old man who was an inmate at the county jail. A second man, also an inmate at the jail, then retrieved the drugs to bring back to the jail.

The suspicious activity was noticed by county correctional officers while transporting inmates to the courthouse for hearings.

The inmate who allegedly ordered the suspected drug drop was preliminarily charged with conspiracy to commit dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance. The inmate who retrieved the suboxone was charged with the same crime, along with possession of a controlled substance.

The woman who left the drugs to be picked up was arrested for dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy to commit dealing in a Schedule III controlled substance, trafficking with an inmate outside a facility and possession of a controlled substance.

“Attempted drug trafficking into the jail is a severe offense, not only because of the criminal charges but also because it endangers the safety and order of the facility," Bartholomew County Sheriff Chris Lane said. "These cases will be thoroughly and aggressively investigated to prevent any future attempts."

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said in a release announcing the arrests.