Man dead, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide at Marion apartment

Police said a woman was with her two grandsons ages 5 and 7 when she was shot in her arm and abdomen.

MARION, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Marion, Indiana, after a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend, who then shot himself.

Marion police were called to a reported disturbance with a gun at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Prestwick Square, near 50th Street and east of South Harmon Street.

Officers were driving that way at around 10 a.m. Tuesday when dispatchers told them one person might have been shot at the apartment. When they arrived, the Marion Police Department said officers found two people who had been shot.

Police Chief Angela Haley said officers are investigating this shooting as an attempted murder-suicide.

Taleysa Sanders, 47, was with her two grandsons ages 5 and 7 when she was shot in her arm and abdomen. She was taken to Marion Health then later moved to IU Methodist in Indianapolis for further treatment.

Her ex-boyfriend 59-year-old Gary Pettiford was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.