Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead near Spencer

Police said the woman's body was found Tuesday night.
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff’s Department said a woman found dead Tuesday night is now a homicide investigation.  

Police said they found a woman’s body in the roadway on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road around 9:30 p.m. 

The woman’s name is not being released pending positive identification from an autopsy.

