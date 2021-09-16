Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead near Spencer

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — The Owen County Sheriff’s Department said a woman found dead Tuesday night is now a homicide investigation.
Police said they found a woman’s body in the roadway on Texas Pike near Manhattan Road around 9:30 p.m.
The woman’s name is not being released pending positive identification from an autopsy.
