Woman found dead at home on Indy's near southeast side

Homicide detectives later determined the woman had been shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night on the city's near southeast side.

Police responded to check on a person at a home in the 1700 block of Spruce Street, near Shelby Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, around 9:15 p.m. on June 1.

Police arrived and found an unresponsive woman with injuries consistent with trauma. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives later determined the woman had been shot.

Police have not made an arrest as of Friday morning.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity and determine the exact cause and manner of death.