IMPD investigating homicide after woman found dead at vacant medical office on northwest side

Detectives have ruled the death a homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead at a vacant medical office on the city's northwest side early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Shore Drive, near 38th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway, just after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3. Police found an unresponsive woman inside the building suffering from trauma.

Medics pronounced the woman, who has not been identified, dead at the scene.

Detectives responded and began an investigation, determining the incident to be a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

IMPD previously reported the building was a physical therapy office but later identified it as a vacant medical office.