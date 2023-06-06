x
Crime

Woman facing charges for fatal crash into Brown County grocery store

Police say Amanda Beaver crashed a Chevy Trailblazer into the Brown County IGA Sunday night.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A Nashville woman is facing charges after crashing into a Brown County grocery store. 

Police and firefighters responded to the Brown County IGA on Hawthorne Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building. 

Investigators determined 41-year-old Amanda Beaver was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer when she struck the building. A male passenger in the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Beaver was taken to IU Health-Bloomington for treatment of injuries before being released to the custody of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Beaver is being held at the Brown County Jail on preliminary charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated - resulting in death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - resulting in serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal recklessness. 

