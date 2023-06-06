Woman facing charges for fatal crash into Brown County grocery store

Police say Amanda Beaver crashed a Chevy Trailblazer into the Brown County IGA Sunday night.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A Nashville woman is facing charges after crashing into a Brown County grocery store.

Police and firefighters responded to the Brown County IGA on Hawthorne Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 on a report of a vehicle that crashed into the building.

Investigators determined 41-year-old Amanda Beaver was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer when she struck the building. A male passenger in the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Beaver was taken to IU Health-Bloomington for treatment of injuries before being released to the custody of the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.