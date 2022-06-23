Woman dead after stabbing on Indy's northwest side

Police said the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a stabbing on Indy's northwest side.

Police said they received a call of a person down near 30th and Ethel streets shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. Officers located a woman with injuries consistent with a stabbing. Medics transported the woman to Eskenazi Hospital where she died.

Police have not released and suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call IMPD Homicide at 317.327.3475 or CrimeStoppers at 317.262.TIPS.