Woman in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side

The shooting happened Friday in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot Friday morning on the city's northeast side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5600 block of Brendan Way West Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 3:15 a.m.

Police arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

An IMPD spokesperson told 13News a person near the area was detained, but their involvement in the incident is not known at this time.

Police said there is no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.