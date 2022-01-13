Woman in critical condition after Bloomington shooting

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday night in the area of North Illinois Street and Illinois Court.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A woman remains in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in Bloomington.

Police said they received several reports of shots fired in the area of North Illinois Street and Illinois Court around 7:45 p.m.

Officers found a 29-year-old woman in the backseat of a Jeep with a shattered passenger-side window. Police said the woman had been shot in the head.

Police administered medical care until an ambulance arrived.

Medics transported the woman to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Detectives determined that immediately after the shooting, a van and a passenger car left the area and were believed to have been occupied by those involved in the shooting.

Officers located both the van and the passenger car but did not locate the shooting suspects.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.