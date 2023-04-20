Woman indicted on federal hate crime after stabbing IU student in head

Police said Billie R. Davis stabbed an 18-year-old in the head multiple times while waiting for the bus doors to open.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 56-year-old woman is charged with a federal hate crime in the stabbing of an 18-year-old woman of Chinese descent. Billie Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The charge claims the attack was motivated by the victim’s race and national origin. The indictment also alleges that the offense included an attempt to kill the victim.

The assault happened Jan. 11 when a Bloomington Transit bus was stopped at the intersection of West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the assault.

The victim, who is from Carmel, told police she was waiting for the doors of the bus to open when Davis hit her repeatedly in the head, which caused her to bleed. Police responded to the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

While at the hospital for treatment, doctors found multiple stab wounds on her head.

Another passenger on the bus followed Davis as they got off the bus and gave police updates on her location. Davis was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Investigators got camera footage from inside the bus, showing Davis and the victim had no interactions before the assault happened. Davis is facing state charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. Her trial is set for June.