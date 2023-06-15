Woman charged in toddler's 2022 death at Indianapolis motel

Iesha Bryant is charged with murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is charged with murder in the death of a toddler at an Indianapolis motel in 2022.

Iesha Bryant is also charged with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Early in the morning on May 6, 2022, IMPD officers were called to the La Quinta Inn motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.

Officers arrived and located Erieomairy Dingui. Medics took the 23-month-old girl to Riley Hospital in critical condition. She passed away later that day.

IMPD child abuse detectives launched an investigation, and the Marion County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, determining that Erieomairy died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide.

Detectives then identified who was with the girl when she was injured and presented their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents, Bryant's girlfriend stated she saw Bryant "strike Erieomairy in the stomach with her fist."

The girlfriend, who was the mother of Erieomairy, stated she and Iesha were arguing while Iesha was putting Erieomairy in the bathtub. The girl began to cry and, out of anger, Iesha hit her child's stomach, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on edge of the tub.

After Iesha and Erieomairy returned from the bathroom, Bryant's girlfriend allegedly told investigators that the almost 2-year-old wasn't walking and just standing in the middle of the doorway when Iesha gave her an "aggressive push."

Later, Bryant's girlfriend was showering when she heard "a loud crash like a ball hitting the wall." She stated that when she asked Bryant what had happened, she replied with "nothing."

According to court findings, Bryant then left the room with Erieomairy to "warm up food." She then returned with Erieomairy in her arms who had appeared to be sleeping.