Woman accused of firing shots outside restaurant on northeast side of Indianapolis

Ronchale Gary is accused of pointing a gun in the air and firing off several rounds before her sister took the gun from her and an officer could arrest her.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is charged with criminal recklessness after allegedly firing shots outside a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

An off-duty officer was working security at Northside Bar & Grill when he said he saw Ronchale Gary firing shots into the air.

The officer said he pulled his gun and ordered Gary to drop the gun, but she did not respond. Gary said another woman, later identified as Gary's sister, walked up and took the gun from her.

The officer then took Gary to the ground and handcuffed her. He then ordered her sister to drop the gun. According to court documents, when her sister dropped the gun, the officer claimed Gary tried to get to it.

After the officer secured the gun, other officers arrived and Gary was taken to jail. Her initial hearing is scheduled for March 27.