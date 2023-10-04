Woman arrested under new Indiana law for filming police within 25 feet

A woman was taken into custody under a newly passed law after she filmed a Lawrence police officer within 25 feet.

On Monday, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were making an arrest on North Franklin Road.

During the arrest of a man, the woman was reported to be filming the incident from at least 25 feet away and was not attempting to get any closer, according to the officer.

While they were moving the person arrested onto an ambulance, the woman moved up and was filming 1 foot away from the vehicle when she was advised "to step back at least 25 feet," according to police.

Police also said the woman responded saying, "This is an ambulance, not your police car." She was then told to put her hands behind her back to be cuffed and "failed to comply."

Police claim the woman said the handcuffs were too tight, and when officers loosened them, she pulled her hand out. According to the officer, once it was realized that she had "escaped from lawful detention," she was quickly placed back into handcuffs.

She was arrested for escape, resisting law enforcement and unlawful encroachment of an investigation.