Woman arrested after threatening officers at Carmel police headquarters

The 48-year-old woman reportedly claimed to have a gun, which later turned out not to be the case.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in custody after reportedly making threats toward Carmel police officers.

According to a release from the Carmel Police Department, the 48-year-old woman made threatening statements toward officers inside police headquarters just before 5 p.m. Thursday. She also claimed to have a gun.

Several officers responded to the scene, including the department's SWAT team and Event Response Group. After about 40 minutes, the woman was taken into custody after communicating with a police negotiator.

It was later determined the woman did not have a gun, but attempted to pepper spray officers while they were taking her into custody.

The woman was taken to the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges including intimidation, intimidation by terroristic threat and attempted battery of a law enforcement officer.