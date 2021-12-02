Woman arrested for OWI in Columbus hit-and-run

Police said 23-year-old Brittney A. Spears crashed a car then left the area before officers caught up with her.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman is in jail after she left the scene of a crash and a breath test revealed her blood alcohol level was .108%.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday near 10th Street and North National Road. According to police, both vehicles had left the area.

Bartholomew County sheriff's deputies later found one of the crashed vehicles — a silver SUV — and stopped it on 10th Street. Officers with the Columbus Police Department assisted in the traffic stop and discovered the passenger, 23-year-old Brittney A. Spears, had been driving the vehicle when it crashed.

Spears did field sobriety tests and a breath test that showed her BAC was beyond the legal limit.