Woman arrested for murder in deaths of children, ages 1 and 3, in Mitchell

A 33-year-old woman is facing two preliminary counts of murder in the deaths of the children Tuesday in a home in Mitchell.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Police are investigating the deaths of two young children at a home in Mitchell, Indiana on Sept. 26, 2023.

MITCHELL, Ind. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for murder in the deaths of two young children in Lawrence County.

State police detectives were requested to assist the Mitchell Police Department with the investigation of the deaths of a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy at a home on Brook Street in Mitchell Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the investigation, the woman was arrested on two preliminary counts of murder.

Autopsies on the children are scheduled for the coming days. 

The Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office is working with detectives to determine what formal charges may be filed.

No more information about the investigation has been released at this time.

NOTE: 13News does not name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed by prosecutors.

