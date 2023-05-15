Woman arrested for alleged threats made toward Greenfield-Central High School

Victoria Perkins, 19, allegedly posted a threatening photo on social media, which sparked panic once it was seen by students and parents.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A former student, who was previously given a no-trespass order for entering into Greenfield-Central High School, now faces a preliminary charge of intimidation after allegedly posting a threat against the school on her social media page.

Victoria I. Perkins, 19, of Greenfield allegedly posted a threatening image on her Instagram account earlier Monday, which police said referenced the building burning.

"Criminal activity in, around or involving our schools is taken very seriously. Threats of any kind are no joking matter," Greenfield Police said in a statement.

The social media post was reportedly passed around among students and parents of Greenfield-Central High School, causing "serious concern for the safety of the school," police said.

Parents called the school to report the post and many chose to remove their children from class for the day. They were sent a message form the district confirming Perkins was the same woman who walked into the high school and made threats on Instagram a couple weeks ago.

Greenfield police officers reportedly located Perkins and she was arrested without incident. She was transported to the Hancock County Jail on a preliminary charge of Intimidation.

Formal charges will be determined by the Hancock County Prosecutors Office.

"I could've shot up that school" | Perkins faced previous no-trespassing order

This is not the first time Perkins has caused alarm at the high school for what officials called threatening behavior.

In April, Perkins was given a no-trespassing order for allegedly sneaking into the school and livestreaming the incident on her Instagram.

13News reported school officials said the recent graduate claimed she was there to obtain her transcript after a teacher spotted her. She was then instructed to go to the main office. Instead, she ducked into a bathroom before roaming the hallways.

In the more-than-11-minute video, the former student made several alarming comments including, “This is why you have bomb threats because I’m in the building. Just kidding I don’t have a bomb at all” and “your school has no security, and I could’ve shot that school up.”

She also made derogatory comments toward some of the school staff members, principal and school resource officer.

“Those are the types of comments that make you wonder, 'Why even say something like that?'" Olin said. "Is there something you would want to do with that? Or are you just trying to make a point that security isn’t what you think it should be?"

Once staff members were able to track her down, the school resource officer escorted her out of the building.

She was given a no-trespassing letter and Greenfield police were made aware of the situation.

“We are doing a lot of the right things, we still have human error that happens from time to time. Wednesday was an example of that,” Olin said.

He said that morning there was also an award program going on at the school, saying fewer eyes were on the entrances. It’s something he said they plan to fix going forward.