Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month.
Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
Investigators at the crime scene determined there was a disturbance involving Adame and 21-year-old Jamaria Clay, who was allegedly driving the vehicle and did not stay at the scene after Adame was struck.
Police searched the area and found the suspect's vehicle a short time later and detained Clay for questioning. She was later released.
Last week, prosecutors charged Clay with murder in Adame's death and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 1, according to IMPD.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Michael McWhorter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via e-mail at Michael.McWhorter@indy.gov.