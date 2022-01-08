Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash

Jamaria Clay, 21, has been charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month.

Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators at the crime scene determined there was a disturbance involving Adame and 21-year-old Jamaria Clay, who was allegedly driving the vehicle and did not stay at the scene after Adame was struck.

Police searched the area and found the suspect's vehicle a short time later and detained Clay for questioning. She was later released.

Last week, prosecutors charged Clay with murder in Adame's death and issued a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 1, according to IMPD.