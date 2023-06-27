Woman arrested in deadly 2021 shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend for her alleged role in the 2021 shooting death of a man on Indianapolis' northwest side.
Chaznee Mockabee was formally charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old D’Lon Edwards on June 23.
On Dec. 20, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue, near West 38th Street and I-465, for a report of a person shot. Police located Edwards, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later died.
Officers learned a car possibly involved in the shooting was found nearby in the 3900 block of Diamond Lane, and attempted to make contact with Mockabee, who was in a home there.
Detectives determined the shooting happened on Diamond Lane, and officers eventually detained Mockabee before she was later released.
After being formally charged, Mockabee was located and arrested on Sunday, June 25, using license plate reader technology, IMPD said.