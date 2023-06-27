Woman arrested in deadly 2021 shooting on Indy's northwest side

Chaznee Mockabee was formally charged June 23 with murder in the death of 34-year-old D’Lon Edwards.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend for her alleged role in the 2021 shooting death of a man on Indianapolis' northwest side.

Chaznee Mockabee was formally charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old D’Lon Edwards on June 23.

On Dec. 20, 2021, IMPD officers responded to the 3900 block of Lawndale Avenue, near West 38th Street and I-465, for a report of a person shot. Police located Edwards, who was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and later died.

Officers learned a car possibly involved in the shooting was found nearby in the 3900 block of Diamond Lane, and attempted to make contact with Mockabee, who was in a home there.

Detectives determined the shooting happened on Diamond Lane, and officers eventually detained Mockabee before she was later released.