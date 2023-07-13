Woman arrested for alleged role in southeast Indianapolis shooting

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Wood Hollow Lane, near East Thompson and South Franklin roads.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side Wednesday night, IMPD said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to the 8100 block of Wood Hollow Lane, near East Thompson and South Franklin roads, for a report of a person shot. There they located a male victim who was described as "awake and breathing" when taken to a local hospital.

A person was detained at the scene, IMPD said Wednesday night. Thursday morning, police said aggravated assault detectives had arrested 40-year-old Jennifer McLaughlin for her alleged role in the shooting.

McLaughlin was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, intimidation, domestic battery and criminal recklessness. IMPD said their are no outstanding suspects in the case.