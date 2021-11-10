18-year-old woman arrested for murder on Indy's near northeast side

Bethany Shaffer has been charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as carrying a handgun without a license.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested 18-year-old Bethany Shaffer in connection with the April murder of another woman, who was shot before crashing her car on the near northeast side.

Officers went to the 2700 block of Baltimore Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 for a vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 18-year-old Kianna Mimms, in a car in critical condition. She was taken to an area hospital and later died.

After further inspection of the woman's injuries, IMPD said officers learned she had been shot, and the Marion County coroner said she died from a gunshot wound.

On Nov. 5, homicide detectives received a warrant for Shaffer's arrest for her alleged role in Mimms' death. Lawrence police arrested Shaffer the next day.