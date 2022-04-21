Indianapolis man convicted in woman's 2019 murder

A jury found William Boles guilty for the murder of Kelly Rohr in June 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder Wednesday in the death of a woman in 2019.

A jury found William Boles guilty for the murder of Kelly Rohr in June 2019. On June 9 of that year, officers were called to the East Minnesota Street home Boles and Rohr shared for a wellness check after a neighbor had heard yelling coming from the home. A caller told police they hadn't heard from Rohr for awhile.

An officer knocked on the door of the home and saw Boles near Rohr's body on the bathroom floor. Boles was taken into custody and later told officers Rohr had been on the bathroom floor since early that morning.

Paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving care, but Rohr was unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died the next day.

The prosecutor's office said Rohr had suffered serious injuries, including hematomas on her forehead and other injuries over her body. She suffered a stroke during the incident that led to her death.