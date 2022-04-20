Whitley County man arrested on child porn charges

Adam Kessie, 45, is being held on possible charges connected to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Whitley County man was arrested by the Indiana State Police after an investigation into child pornography.

ISP received a tip about Kessie from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation then led police to search a home in Columbia City.

Kessie is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.