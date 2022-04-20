x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Whitley County man arrested on child porn charges

Adam Kessie, 45, is being held on possible charges connected to possession and dissemination of child pornography.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Adam Kessie

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A Whitley County man was arrested by the Indiana State Police after an investigation into child pornography. 

Adam Kessie, 45, is being held on possible charges connected to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

ISP received a tip about Kessie from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An investigation then led police to search a home in Columbia City.

Kessie is being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

Carjacker dies in crash moments after assaulting 72-year-old San Antonio grandmother