Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana.

Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.

The Whitestown Police Department said it received a notice in the early hours on Wednesday to be looking for the father's car, a black Ford Mustang with a Utah license plate. They were told the father should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shortly after getting the alert, Whitestown officers spotted the car and a chase ensued. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon PD, and Zionsville PD joined in and were able to stop the car on Interstate 865 near Interstate 65. Police said the driver followed officers' instructions and did not resist.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Ramogi Caldwell, of South Carolina, and passenger, identified as 21-year-old Bresha Goode, of South Carolina, were both taken into custody.

Whitestown PD said the abducted baby and another baby were found unharmed in the car. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out and released to the Indiana Department of Child Services until they could be reunited with their families.