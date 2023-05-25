Whiteland woman arrested with stolen mail, credit cards

Bri Anne Williams and an adult male were arrested in Plainfield Wednesday evening.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Whiteland woman is facing charges after police found several pieces of stolen mail and credit cards in her possession during an investigation.

An Indiana State Police trooper spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen unoccupied in a parking lot at 2300 East Main Street in Plainfield Wednesday evening. The trooper, working with the Plainfield Police Department, located two people associated with the stolen vehicle.

According to state police, both suspects resisted when officers tried to detain them. Eventually, Plainfield police officers arrested an adult male, while ISP Trooper Dan Magnabosco handled the arrest of 30-year-old Bri Anne Williams.

When she was arrested, state police said Williams had nine Social Security cards, 14 ID cards belonging to various individuals, 46 checks or direct deposit forms, counterfeit money, tax documents belonging to various people, mail addressed to several different people and notebooks with bank account and PIN information

Investigators believe all of the items were stolen, though the investigation is ongoing.