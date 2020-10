The White County Prosecutor’s office charged three people for the murder of two brothers in Wolcott last week.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Breann Cobb, 19-year-old Marlin Seay, and 19-year-old Dorian Hale Jr. were each charged with two counts of murder. Police say Cobb, Seay, and Hale went to a home in Monon last Wednesday to commit a robbery.