Wheelchair-accessible van stolen from family in Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pittsboro mom is desperately searching for her missing van after it was stolen in Beech Grove earlier this week.

Angela Beasley uses it to help transport her 16-year-old son who uses a wheelchair.

“I’m frustrated. I’m really frustrated,” Beasley said.

On Tuesday, Beasley said her van was stolen while she was working at PJ's College of Cosmetology off Emerson Avenue in Beech Grove.

According to the police report, it happened around noon and the vehicle was a white Ford Econoline with an Indiana license plate D374ZY.

“I feel lost without it. I can’t get him to his doctor’s appointments. I can’t get him to the hospital,” Beasley said.

The van was equipped with a lift that allowed Beasley to easily get her son Danny in and out.

“It just raises him up so I can get him in, and he stays in his wheelchair and I tie his wheelchair down,” she said.

It also was set up to carry all of the equipment needed for his appointments.

Beasley said the van has distinct stickers on it including two that say “LOVE” on both sides and a sticker that says “Kids on Board” on the back windshield.

“I just want them to bring the van back. Whatever they took out of it, they can keep. I just need that van,” Beasley said.

Beasley is working with the Beech Grove Police Department to track down the van, but with no video or a suspect, she’s left searching for leads.