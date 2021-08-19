Westlane Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school

The principal said three other students made "the mature decision to make the administration aware of the situation."

INDIANAPOLIS — A Westlane Middle School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

Principal Bill Pitcock alerted parents by email Thursday.

He said three other students made "the mature decision to make the administration aware of the situation."

The student was then arrested, taken to the juvenile detention center and suspended from school. The student will also be recommended for expulsion for one year, per Indiana statute.