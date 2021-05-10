Westfield police working to identify theft and fraud suspects

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people of interest in a series of thefts and fraud cases.
Officers had received reports of a series of thefts from lockers at fitness centers in June and August. According to police, the suspects would purchase a day pass to the fitness centers using cash and a fake name. Once inside, the suspects would steal bank cards out of lockers.
Police are asking if anyone recognizes either of the people of interest to call 317-804-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
