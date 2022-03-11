Westfield police need help identifying person of interest in bank frauds

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Westfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying someone who they say is a person of interest in a series of bank frauds.
Police said someone went to multiple banks in Westfield on Nov. 7, 2021 and presented a fake government ID to withdraw money from another person's bank account.
Police are trying to speak with the person seen in the photo about the incidents.
Anyone with information on the person's identity is asked to call the Westfield Police Department through the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1300 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
