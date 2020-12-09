On Aug. 24, Westfield officers were dispatched to several vehicle break-ins where property, including credit and debits cards, were reported stolen.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to theft and fraud incidents in Westfield and around Marion County.

During the course of the investigation, information was located indicating that some of the stolen cards were used by an individual seen in surveillance images at retail stores on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The Westfield Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying this individual.