Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.

Police said the man emptied the cash drawer and took off.

The man was wearing a Boston Celtics baseball style hat, white T-shirt, and black and white Nike shoes.