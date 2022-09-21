Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door.
Police said the man emptied the cash drawer and took off.
The man was wearing a Boston Celtics baseball style hat, white T-shirt, and black and white Nike shoes.
If you have any information on him, or have had a similar type of break-in, contact Det. Tony Howard at the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3239 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262- 8477 (TIPS).