Crime

Westfield PD trying to identify smash and grab burglar

After smashing out the door, the man emptied the cash drawer and then took off.
Credit: Westfield Police Department

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in a smash and grab at a Great Clips.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the man is accused of busting out the South Waterleaf Drive Great Clips door with a large rock. The man then went in through the broken door. 

Police said the man emptied the cash drawer and took off.

The man was wearing a Boston Celtics baseball style hat, white T-shirt, and black and white Nike shoes. 

If you have any information on him, or have had a similar type of break-in, contact Det. Tony Howard at the Westfield Police Department at 317-804-3239 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262- 8477 (TIPS). 

