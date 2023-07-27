Westfield man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual exploitation

Kevin Troutman, 45, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting two minors and possession of child pornography.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Westfield man has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting two minors and possession of child pornography.

Kevin Troutman, 45, had previously been convicted in 1997 of vicarious sexual gratification and registered as a sexually violent predator. In January 2022, the Westfield Police Department and the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force received an online tip that Troutman had been spotted viewing a pornographic image involving a 4-6 year-old girl.

A few days after receiving the online tip, officers were granted a search warrant for Troutman's house. Officers seized multiple electronic devices and digital storage components that contained sexually explicit content involving minors.

Further investigation revealed Troutman had been browsing the dark web on his cellphone to view sexually explicit images of children.

“Across nearly three decades, the defendant sexually abused or exploited at least three different children and gratified himself through the exploitation of many more,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “There is no place in our communities for dangerous, repeat child predators.”