Westfield man facing charges for allegedly firing gunshots in argument with neighbor

Seth Gerber was arrested on multiple weapons charges.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield man is facing charges after allegedly firing gunshots during a dispute with a neighbor.

Westfield Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Sonhatsett Drive around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.

Officers learned that two neighbors had been drinking when an argument started and shots were fired.

The suspect, identified by police as Seth Gerber, left the scene to return to his home in the 600 block of Birch Street.

The Noblesville/Westfield Emergency Services Unit (ESU) responded to the house, where Gerber refused to come out. The ESU team entered the home and took Gerber into custody.

Gerber was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and carrying a handgun without a license.