Indiana man gets 30 months in prison for stealing $270,000 from employer

Despite receiving an annual salary of over $100,000, prosecutors say he diverted money from the company accounts to himself over a period of more than five years.

INDIANAPOLIS — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing $270,000 from an ophthalmology practice where he worked through a fraud scheme.

A federal judge also ordered 42-year-old Joshua D. Millspaugh, the former practice administrator for Whitson Vision PC, to pay $270,000 in restitution.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Millspaugh had pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges.

The Westfield man was responsible for Whitson Vision's payroll processing, purchasing and bill payment.

Despite receiving an annual salary of over $100,000, prosecutors say he diverted money from the company accounts to himself over a period of more than five years.

Millspaugh had been working for Whitson Vision for less than a year when he started diverting the money. In five years, Millspaugh had more than 500 separate transactions. Prosecutors say he used company money to make personal purchases, pay personal bills, and send extra payroll checks to his bank account—all of which he covered up with false entries in the company’s books and fictitious justifications when asked about the expenditures.

Dr. William Whitson, the owner of Whitson Vision, testified in court that the loss he and his business experienced went beyond financial damage. He said his business is now dealing with long-term credit and banking problems.

He also said it was bad for his company's reputation and created morale issues among his employees.

“Fraud on a small business impacts every area of that business,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “It also breeds mistrust, especially if the fraud is perpetrated by a trusted employee. Mr. Millspaugh exploited his position of trust for purely personal gain, and he is now being held accountable for his actions.”