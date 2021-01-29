Westfield High School threat came from outside the state

Police learned similar threats were made from the same telephone number to governmental entities in other states.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Westfield Police Department said a threat made to the school on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 came from outside the state. At the time, police secured the school and determined it was safe.

