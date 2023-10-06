Westfield Boulevard back open in Carmel after report of shots fired

​Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe shots were being fired from a moving vehicle going south on Westfield Boulevard.

CARMEL, Ind. — Westfield Boulevard in Carmel is back open after several calls of shots being fired early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 6, Carmel police received reports of shots fired along Westfield Boulevard beginning in the area of 116th Street.

Officers responded to the area as calls continued coming from people who lived along Westfield Boulevard near 96th Street.

Police said they found numerous bullet casings along Westfield Boulevard.

As officers responded, they said they heard more shots being fired south of 96th Street.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police also said there is no indication of any immediate safety concerns from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.