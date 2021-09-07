1 dead in shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being shot on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the 6500 block of Glen Arm Court, near West 34th Street and North High School Road, around 3:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired.
When police arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead.
13News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
