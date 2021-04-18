W. Lafayette police investigating man shot in park

Police said the victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital Saturday night.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind — Police in West Lafayette are investigating a Saturday evening shooting at one of the city's parks that sent the victim to an Indianapolis hospital.

Officers were called to Cumberland Park on the north side of the city around 6:30 p.m. and found Amara Diomande, 21. He had apparently been shot in the leg, according to a police department release.

Diomande was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis.

Police report no arrests as their investigation continues.