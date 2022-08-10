Description of car released in deadly West Lafayette hit-and-run

The early description of the car involved is a beige- or gold-colored Buick four-door sedan, possibly a 2006 to 2011 Buick Lucerne.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called Aug. 9 around 8:45 p.m. to an area near Kalberer Road and Kent Avenue on a report of a pedestrian hit.

When police arrived, they found the pedestrian dead and the car that hit them gone. Police are not releasing the pedestrian's name as they work to notify family.

Video from cameras in the area are still being checked, but the early description of the car involved is a beige or gold Buick four-door sedan, possibly a 2006 to 2011 Buick Lucerne. The car should have damage to the passenger's side headlight assembly.